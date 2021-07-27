B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 17,890 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

CL stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

