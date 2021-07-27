B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 2,952 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,032 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,885,000 after acquiring an additional 676,280 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,080,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.89.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.