B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 5,414 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $143.50 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.26 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

