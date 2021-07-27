Baader Bank Reiterates €103.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €103.00 ($121.18) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.17 ($102.55).

KGX opened at €90.20 ($106.12) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

