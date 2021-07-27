Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 295.60 ($3.86). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 294.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 454,017 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 320 ($4.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 296.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -5.46.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

