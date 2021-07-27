Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BADFF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of BADFF stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $27.58. 186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.65. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

