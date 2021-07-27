BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.15

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 345578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BAE Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,007,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

