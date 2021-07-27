bAlpha Tops 24-Hour Volume of $645,329.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.08 or 0.00060458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bAlpha has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $433,469.08 and $645,329.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00049537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.09 or 0.00763439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.