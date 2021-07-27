BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $15,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXS opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.24. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

BXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

