Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,933,428. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

