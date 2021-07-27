Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $71,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.94. 807,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,933,428. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $325.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

