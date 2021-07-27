Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BOH stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.85. 245,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,007. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,332 shares of company stock worth $2,854,612 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

