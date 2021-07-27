Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 61,507 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of GTY Technology worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTYH. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GTY Technology by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GTY Technology by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in GTY Technology by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GTY Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.15. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 92.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

