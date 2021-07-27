Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 35,766 Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Kinnate Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of KNTE opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $945.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinnate Biopharma Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

