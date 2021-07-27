Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Ardagh Group worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 142,224 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.34 million, a P/E ratio of -122.79 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

