Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 19,372 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of EnLink Midstream worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

ENLC opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 3.54. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 37,310 shares of company stock worth $183,951. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

