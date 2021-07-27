Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 196.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNGO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

