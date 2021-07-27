Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAK opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

