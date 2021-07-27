Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1.08 Million in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.18% of RADA Electronic Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.08 million, a P/E ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.