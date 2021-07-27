Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1.12 Million in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

ONTF stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

