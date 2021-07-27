Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 33,698 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Maxeon Solar Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $248,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.63. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

