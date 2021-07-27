Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 160.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter.

JETS opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07.

