Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $106,177,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,557,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $21,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $14,611,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.