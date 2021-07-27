Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,590 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $58,151,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 5,772.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 85,439 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 89,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The business had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.