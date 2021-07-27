Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baozun.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.