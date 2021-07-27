Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BZUN. decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

