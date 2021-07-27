Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baozun will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36. Baozun has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

