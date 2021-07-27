Barclays Upgrades Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) to Equal Weight

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CMPRF stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Gentera has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

