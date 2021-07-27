Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 720.60 ($9.41). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 711.20 ($9.29), with a volume of 3,118,124 shares traded.

BDEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 809 ($10.57) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 764.27 ($9.99).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,188.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of £7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

