Base Protocol (BASE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $901,060.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $439,863.83 and $901,060.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00761917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 596,394 coins and its circulating supply is 417,717 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

