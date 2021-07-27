Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.80 ($92.71).

ETR BAS opened at €67.46 ($79.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion and a PE ratio of -273.12. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €66.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

