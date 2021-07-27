Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €77.00 by UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.80 ($92.71).

BAS traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €67.46 ($79.36). 1,324,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion and a PE ratio of -273.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €66.95. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

