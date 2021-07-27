Basf (ETR:BAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Basf Se (ETR:BAS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €67.30 ($79.18). Basf shares last traded at €67.02 ($78.85), with a volume of 1,486,785 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.80 ($92.71).

Get Basf alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion and a PE ratio of -271.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.