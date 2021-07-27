Basic Attention Token Price Up 21.7% This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $853.11 million and $184.22 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.62 or 0.00775003 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,488,718,839 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

