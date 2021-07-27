Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.21 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion.

BHC opened at C$35.90 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of C$19.88 and a 52-week high of C$43.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.97.

In related news, Director Amy Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.96, for a total transaction of C$463,070.58.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.50 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

