Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.