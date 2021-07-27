Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,278 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,888 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,677,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,143,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 746,702 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. 8,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

