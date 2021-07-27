BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.11

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 27981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBTV shares. CIBC dropped their price target on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of BBTV in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.63. The stock has a market cap of C$127.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

