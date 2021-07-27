Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BODY traded up 0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,833. Beachbody has a one year low of 7.19 and a one year high of 18.20.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

