Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.84 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

AMD opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

