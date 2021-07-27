Bean Cash Price Up 23.8% Over Last Week (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $129.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,275,219,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

