Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $118,116.84 and approximately $3,264.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

