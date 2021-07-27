Benchmark Downgrades ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to Hold

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

NYSE:ATIP opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.