Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Update

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BTEAF remained flat at $$16.50 on Tuesday. Bénéteau has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55.

About Bénéteau

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

