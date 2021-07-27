Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Update

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of BTEAF remained flat at $$16.50 on Tuesday. Bénéteau has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55.
About Bénéteau
