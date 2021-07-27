BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.25. 1,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

