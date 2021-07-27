Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 188.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

SELB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,963. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $392.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.94. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

