Berry (BRY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Berry to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. On average, analysts expect Berry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Berry alerts:

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $463.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRY. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.