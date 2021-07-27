Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,885 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.15% of Best Buy worth $43,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.45. 12,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 16,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $1,951,207.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,483,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,090 shares of company stock worth $21,132,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

