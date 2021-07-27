Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 635.1% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33. Betterware de Mexico has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $142.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4761 per share. This is an increase from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is 363.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oceanlink Management LTD. raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 326,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 163,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

