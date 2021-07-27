BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells $4,881,107.15 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 69,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $4,881,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 6,293 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $441,516.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 38,135 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $2,671,738.10.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 24,163 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $1,574,461.08.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $67.94. 671,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,904. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.46.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

