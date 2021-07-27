Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.38.

A number of analysts have commented on BILI shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili stock opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.97.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

